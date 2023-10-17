BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn bandit stole various packages from an Amazon truck last month, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sept. 20, around 3 p.m. when the suspect walked into an unmanned Amazon truck parked on Willoughby Ave, police said.

The thief took multiple packages before running away. No injuries were reported due to the incident, police said.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray sneakers. There have been no arrests.

