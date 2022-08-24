BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A back-to-school giveaway at Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn also honored victims of gun violence.

“The staff has collaborated and collected over 750 to 800 backpacks fully loaded with school supplies that they’ve provided to community,” said Jessica Arocho, director of community affairs at Woodhull Hospital.

Hundreds of Brooklyn children are now prepared to head back to school. The giveaway is also meant to boost morale among staff and the community following the pandemic and knock down any stigma surrounding the hospital.

“The hospital was known as ‘killhull’ or ‘woodkill’ and now just Woodhull’s reputation has changed so drastically,” Arocho added. “It’s come up so much. We’re providing so many more services.”

Different organizations were also in attendance that help with anything from gun violence prevention to mental health services.

Barbara Bonhomme is the director of children’s care coordination of The Puerto Rican Family Institute, which provides access to mental health help.

“We are providing them literature about our services and letting them know how we can help them be successful in this school year,” Bonhomme said.

The event also honored gun violence victims like Azsia Johnson, who was recently fatally shot while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

Tiarah Poyau, who was shot and killed in 2016 in Brooklyn, was also honored. Poyau’s mother, Vertina Brown, said she would have loved to see the giveaway.

“Tiarah loved children,” Brown said. “She loved helping her classmates. When she was at St. John’s University, she was also a security guard there, and she would always mentor her classmates and friends so that they could continue on the path of getting their education.”

Students like Daniel Jordan, who is starting 12th grade, appreciate being able to start the new school year on the right foot.

“I’m very grateful because there are a lot of people who [are] unfortunate and I feel like it’s cool that they give us supplies for the school year,” Jordan said.