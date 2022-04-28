MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 6-month-old boy was dropped from a second-floor balcony early Thursday morning, police said.

Police notified about the incident, which happened about 4:50 a.m., at the hospital. The baby boy was dropped from the balcony by a woman, who police said is possibly his mother. The residence the incident happened at is on 51st Street.

An investigation is ongoing; police said it’s unclear whether the drop was intentional or an accident.

The boy’s father is cooperating with police. Officials said the woman is undergoing psychological evaluation.

Both the woman and the baby are at a hospital, but police did not have information on their conditions.