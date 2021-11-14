Attorney general probing fatal NYPD shooting of man after Belt Parkway chase

Brooklyn

NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general has opened an investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man on Brooklyn’s Belt Parkway this month.

Police have said 65-year-old Brian Astarita fled from a traffic stop on the afternoon of Nov. 11, crashed his Jeep into a police car and then pointed a gun at the officers.

Astarita allegedly didn’t comply with orders to drop the weapon and officers fired multiple times, hitting the man several times. Astarita was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police allegedly recovered a weapon at the scene.

Astarita had seven prior arrests, mostly for vehicular crimes, police said.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said police hold those that carry guns accountable.

“Unfortunately, it happened to be a negative ending, but we did what we had to do to stop the threat,” Harrison said.

