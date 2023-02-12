Police asked for help identifying a man in connection with a Feb. 11, 2023 stabbing in East Flatbush. (NYPD)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in Brooklyn on Saturday night, police said.

The victim was involved in some kind of verbal dispute with the attacker on Church Avenue near New York Avenue, officials said. The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck, torso and right hand.

The critically wounded victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attacker fled the scene. Police on Sunday asked for help identifying him. The NYPD released surveillance images.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).