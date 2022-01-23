Attacker slugs man in Hassidic clothing in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker punched a 21-year-old man in the nose in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, officials said Sunday.

The victim, who was dressed in traditional Hassidic clothing, was walking near Troy Avenue and Carroll Street early on Saturday when another man crossed the street and attacked. Police said the victim was treated at the scene for his injury.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the assault. They asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).