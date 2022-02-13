Attacker slaps victim, knocking yarmulke off in Brooklyn attack: NYPD

Brooklyn

Suspect image in Flatlands assault

Police asked for help identifying a suspect in connection with a Feb. 11, 2022 assault in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker slapped a man in the face in Brooklyn, knocking the 22-year-old victim’s yarmulke off of his head, police said Sunday.

The victim was on the sidewalk on Avenue L on Friday night when the attacker got out of the passenger side of a light-colored minivan and slapped the victim, officials said. He got back into the minivan, which was driven by another man.

The victim suffered pain, redness and swelling to the face, police said. He refused medical attention.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the assault. Police asked for help identifying the suspect, who was caught on camera in a gas station convenience store after the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

