Attacker shoves man onto tracks in Brooklyn subway station

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with an attempted robbery that ended with a man on the subway tracks. (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — An attacker shoved a man off the platform in a Brooklyn subway station, breaking the man’s leg, police said Sunday.

The 52-year-old victim was on the platform inside the Bushwick Avenue/Aberdeen Street Station when a man demanded his property, officials said. The victim resisted and the two struggled.

As they fought, the victim was shoved to the roadbed, police said. He suffered a laceration to his head and a fractured leg. Emergency medical services removed the man from the tracks and took him to the hospital for treatment.

The attacker fled the station. Police have asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

