Attacker pushes man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man punched a commuter in the face, then pushed him onto the subway tracks in a Brooklyn station, police said Monday.

The 22-year-old victim suffered a fractured left arm and wrist, lacerations to his left knee and bruising to his right knee when he was shoved onto the roadbed at the Atlantic Avenue station around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the unidentified attacker fled on a northbound Q train.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the attacker.

