Attacker pushes man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

Brooklyn subway attack suspect wanted in Dec. 12, 2021 incident. (NYPD)

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man punched a commuter in the face, then pushed him onto the subway tracks in a Brooklyn station, police said Monday.

The 22-year-old victim suffered a fractured left arm and wrist, lacerations to his left knee and bruising to his right knee when he was shoved onto the roadbed at the Atlantic Avenue station around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the unidentified attacker fled on a northbound Q train.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

