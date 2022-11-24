Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Thanksgiving attack at a Brooklyn subway station (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker bashed another man in the head with a beer bottle at a Brooklyn subway station early on Thanksgiving, police said.

The 47-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level of the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station around 2:45 a.m. when he was attacked, officials said. An unidentified man started a physical fight with the victim, then hit him on the head with a beer bottle.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He suffered lacerations to the head.

The attacker fled the scene. Police asked for help identifying him. He has a medium build and is believed to be in his 40s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).