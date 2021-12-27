Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

Brooklyn

Suspect in Brooklyn attack

Suspect in Brooklyn attack on Dec. 26, 2021 (NYPD)

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — An attacker repeatedly punched a man outside a Brooklyn Foot Locker on Sunday in an incident being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

The 21-year-old victim was waiting for the store, located near 86th Street and Fourth Avenue, to open when an unidentified man walked up, made anti-Jewish statement and beat the victim, police said.

The attacker fled on foot toward Fourth Avenue.

Police said the victim, who suffered a laceration, bruising and swelling, was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

