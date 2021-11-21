Attacker bashes man in the face, repeatedly stabs him in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — An attacker smashed a metal object into a man’s face, then repeatedly stabbed the victim in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

The two argued near 55th Street and Seventh Avenue on Nov. 1, officials said. When it escalated, the attacker used a sharp object of some kind to stab the 57-year-old victim in the left arm, back and hip.

Emergency medical responders took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the attacker fled the scene. He has not yet been arrested. Police said the man was bald and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and red/gray backpack.

The NYPD asked for help locating the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

