BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — AIR11 was over the scene in Brooklyn after a car collided with a tractor-trailer after running a red light, sending the driver to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The FDNY said units responded around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hicks Street after reports of the crash.

According to police, a 21-year-old man driving a Kia Forte northbound on Hicks Street ran a red light and drove into the tractor trailer driving westbound on Atlantic Avenue.

The collision occurred right on the border of the Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill neighborhoods, just a block away from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

AIR11 was over the scene after a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Atlantic Avenue in the Brooklyn Heights are of Brooklyn early Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, officials said. One person was critically injured. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

Officials said there was a vehicle fire, which was extinguished, after the sedan and tractor-trailer collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Kia had to be removed from the smashed up car and was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

A male passenger in his car was also hospitalized, but police said he was in stable condition.

The extent of the pair’s injures was not immediately clear.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

The offramp from the Northbound side of the BQE onto Atlantic Avenue was blocked off as authorities investigated early Tuesday.

