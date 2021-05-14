Brooklyn subway attack: Man randomly punched in Atlantic Ave. station

Surveillance images of a man accused of punching a man in an unprovoked attack at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn on May 5, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police on Friday said they’ve been looking for a man caught on video randomly attacking another man in a Brooklyn subway station earlier in May.

According to the NYPD, a 42-year-old man was talking on his cellphone on the mezzanine level of the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station around 12:30 p.m. on May 5 when he was approached from behind near the B and Q train lines.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man suddenly punch the victim in the face in an unprovoked attack, according to police.

The sucker punched sparked a physical altercation between the two men, officials said.

The victim suffered a laceration over his left eye and a laceration to his right cheek in the assault, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the assailant fled the scene, heading toward the No. 4 and 5 lines.

The NYPD released the above video of the incident in hopes the public could help identify or locate the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

