Imani Sharpless, 26, was fatally shot after an argument over a parking spot at a Home Depot in Brooklyn on Sept. 9, 2023, sources said. (PIX11)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An aspiring model who was shot in the head after an argument over a parking spot at a Home Depot in Brooklyn Saturday has died, authorities said.

Imani Sharpless, 26, died on Thursday, several days after she was shot near a Home Depot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to the NYPD. Sharpless was an aspiring model living in Brooklyn, sources said.

Sharpless and her 35-year-old boyfriend got involved in an argument with a man over a parking spot at the Home Depot on Nostrand Avenue, sources said. Witnesses said the argument took a violent turn.

The man fired several shots into the couple’s car while they tried to drive away. Sharpless was shot in the head, and her boyfriend was shot in the knee, according to police. The boyfriend stopped the car on Myrtle Avenue after he was wounded and called 911.

A friend of Sharpless called the shooting “senseless” and said the aspiring model had “so much to live for.”

“Always a bright spirit. Always had a smile on her face. It really is sad,” said Sharpless’ friend, who wished to remain anonymous.

The person who shot and killed Sharpless hasn’t been arrested. The suspect was last seen wearing a red hat, a white T-shirt and black jeans, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

