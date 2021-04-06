Asian man, 77, pushed to ground in Brooklyn; NYPD hate crimes unit investigating

Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 77-year-old Asian man was pushed to the ground on Monday in a possible hate crime attack in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

The assault happened on Avenue U, near East 14th Street, in Sheepshead Bay around 11 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim was pushed to the ground, but was not injured, police said. The suspect did not say anything to the victim, according to police, but the NYPD hate crimes unit launched an investigation.

The NYPD recently stepped up patrols in Manhattan’s Chinatown and other neighborhoods amid a spike in anti-Asian attacks, including a brutal assault on a 65-year-old woman last week that was caught on video.

The department also deployed undercover Asian police officers and added two more detectives to its Asian Hate Crimes Task Force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.

