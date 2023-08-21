BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a matter of moments – a Brooklyn mother’s life almost changed forever while at work.

“As long as they’re breathing, I am breathing,” the mother told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo outside a Manhattan hospital.

But Sunday, they stopped breathing. Their father stepped out to get groceries, he told police, and their apartment on Livonia Avenue went up in flames.

The kids were left alone and locked inside.

“It’s ridiculous! No reason kids should be left by themselves,” said their neighbor, Rahnell Texsara.

Eight-year-old Naomi, five-year-old Tonya and four-year-old Anthony were trapped and ultimately passed out on the floor.

Since smoke detectors were not working, a neighbor and her son sprang into action and called 911.

“I covered my face with water and tried my best to break into the door,” recalled Texsara.

Finally, FDNY members broke through the door and scooped them off the floor, saving their lives.

“This was really advanced fire. The door was locked, clutter in the apartment, and it was heavily filled with smoke. It took a lot to find the kids,” said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

“They are under sedation with ventilators, not breathing on their own as of yet,” their mother said.

Monday morning, their dad, Anthony Halliburton, Jr., 38, was charged in court with endangering the welfare of the children and later released. He promised a judge he would have no contact with the kids.

“Father has to deal with that, and all parents should stay with children. We don’t leave them alone; accidents happen,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Many were also left in disbelief over that life-or-death decision.

“His excuse was, ‘I was only gone for five minutes.’ I’m like, anything can happen in one minute! These are children,” said Texsara.

“I am at a rage, and I will be forever upset and angry. I have to stay calm keep my composure for these children because all they have is me,” she said on her relationship with Halliburton.

Halliburton was arrested on charges of the abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child both charges come with three counts, according to officials.