Artists and neighbors brighten up empty Brooklyn lot

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New, colorful faces moved into a Brooklyn neighborhood Thursday; and they’re all quite the characters.

Thanks to a few local artists and the community, the view changed along Washington Avenue at Prospect Place. Jeff Beler, an artist, contacted his friends and reached out to the street art community after seeing the condition of a fence surrounding an empty lot there.

“I basically begged the owner to let us paint,” he said. “When you are having a bad day and you see the street art, it changes your mood.

This is the second project he’s organized in Prospect Heights. Underhill Walls, just a few blocks away, was created seven years ago.

See some of the art pieces in the gallery below, and watch PIX11 News’ Greg Mocker’s full report above.

  • Artists work on their pieces on a fence surrounding an empty Brooklyn lot. (Greg Mocker/PIX11)
  • One piece of artwork in Prospect Heights. (Greg Mocker/PIX11)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn art project brightens up neighborhood

Grocery delivery service helps fight food insecurity

Brooklyn school's improvement inspires citywide change

Tenant says unit is unsafe, needs repairs

Communities react to another day of violence

Recent NYC fatal crashes raise concerns over traffic safety

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter