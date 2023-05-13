Deandre Matthews, 19, was found dead after he was reported missing (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Authorities have arrested and charged two Brooklyn men in connection to the killing of 19-year-old Deandre Matthews, officials said.

In February of this year, Matthews was reported missing by his mother, a day after filing a missing persons report her son’s body would be discovered when police responded to a 911 call on Nostrand Avenue.

Officers who responded to the call approached an unidentified male laying on train tracks. They discovered he was unconscious and had burn wounds throughout his body, police said.

EMS was later called and the unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon evaluation by the Medical Examiner, it was determined the deceased male had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and showed signs of smoke inhalation, police said.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered to be 19-year-old Deandre Matthews who had been reported missing just a day prior, his death was listed as a homicide, and an investigation was established.

It remains unclear what led authorities to 19-year-old Isaiah Baez and 24-year-old Remy McPrecia of Brooklyn, both were arrested in connection to the homicide.

Baez is facing charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence in order to conceal and destroy. McPrecia is facing charges for the concealment of a human corpse.

The family of Deandre Matthews was unavailable to comment on the arrests of the two men.

A family member of Baez declined to comment on the pending charges against the 19-year-old from Brooklyn when on the phone with PIX11 News.