BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The latest video of a vendor in handcuffs re-ignited a debate: How should New York City handle vendors who sell food without a permit?

Comptroller Brad Lander said there’s “just no reason” for officers to target vendors like Maria Falcon, who was selling mangoes before being handcuffed. But Mayor Eric Adams has a different approach.

“If we follow the rules,” he said, “we won’t have these incidents.”

Falcon spoke to PIX111 News Monday, with the help of a translator.

“I’m trying to make a living,” she said. “I’m just a humble vendor … I’m trying to do things the right way.”

For years, Falcon has sold chocolate and fruit inside the Broadway Junction Subway station, where she was ultimately handcuffed. She told PIX11 News she has a mobile food vendor license from the City’s Department of Health.

“I have my tax ID, I pay my taxes,” she added.

But Falcon does not have the mobile food vendor permit that’s required to sell food on the streets of New York City. The waitlist to obtain that permit has been closed for more than a decade.

The NYPD said there were numerous complaints from the MTA station manager about illegal food sales. Falcon was previously issued a summons on April 5, but told PIX11 News she continued vending because it’s her primary source of income. She was issued a summons for unlicensed general vending on April 29, and later released.

“There’s no reason to believe that there was a health issue whatsoever,” Lander said. “This was just the NYPD enforcing the fact that we don’t have enough permits.”

Before he was comptroller, Lander fought in City Council to change the law. Starting in July, the city will issue 445 new mobile food vending permits each year for the next decade. The permits will be issued first to applicants who have been stuck on the waitlist.