Police were looking for the driver of this car in connection with an attempted luring of two children in Brooklyn on May 29, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with an attempted child luring in Brooklyn in which a man used candy to try to get two boys into his vehicle, the NYPD said.

According to police, 70-year-old Boris Bargrum, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody Tuesday and is expected to be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities earlier this week said the man was caught on video trying to lure two boys, ages 5 and 7, into his vehicle around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday outside the victims’ home in Manhattan Beach.

Police said the children were in front of their home when the suspect pulled up in a red vehicle and offered them candy to get inside the car.

The father of the children was nearby and when he walked toward the vehicle, the suspect took off, authorities said.

The NYPD released video and photos of the attempted luring, which show the suspect offering something as he speaks to someone not in the camera’s view.

No physical injuries were reported.

