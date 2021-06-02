Arrest made after man tried luring 2 boys into car with candy in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
brooklyn attempted luring suspect's vehicle

Police were looking for the driver of this car in connection with an attempted luring of two children in Brooklyn on May 29, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with an attempted child luring in Brooklyn in which a man used candy to try to get two boys into his vehicle, the NYPD said.

According to police, 70-year-old Boris Bargrum, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody Tuesday and is expected to be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities earlier this week said the man was caught on video trying to lure two boys, ages 5 and 7, into his vehicle around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday outside the victims’ home in Manhattan Beach.

Police said the children were in front of their home when the suspect pulled up in a red vehicle and offered them candy to get inside the car.

The father of the children was nearby and when he walked toward the vehicle, the suspect took off, authorities said.

The NYPD released video and photos of the attempted luring, which show the suspect offering something as he speaks to someone not in the camera’s view.

No physical injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Suspected Brooklyn child predator using dogs to lure kids in police custody, sources say

Ceiling collapse creates chaos for Brooklyn mom

Brooklyn child predator: Man using his dogs to lure kids, police say

Safe Streets advocates rally in Brooklyn following hit-and-run death of teacher

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter