Arrest made in stray bullet shooting that grazed 5-year-old girl in the head: NYPD

Police and ambulances on the scene after a 5-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a stray bullet near New Lots Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn on Monday, April 5, 2021, according to police. (Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday for firing a shot that grazed a 5-year-old girl in the head earlier this month, according to police.

Omar Gelin, 18, of Brooklyn, was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, police said.

According to authorities, the child was playing outside on the sidewalk near New Lots Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York at 6 p.m. on April 5. Her mother heard the gunshots ring out and ran outside to find the child with the graze wound.

Police confirmed the girl was not the intended target.

She was taken to area hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.