Arrest made in killing of Brooklyn woman, dog: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for the person suspected of killing a woman and her dog. (Credit: NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — Police arrested the man who allegedly killed a woman — and her dog — Jan. 2, officials said Tuesday.

Namel Colon, 36, is accused of killing 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa and her pitbull. An NYPD spokesperson initially said police believed Ynoa was targeted.

PETA said they would pay $5,000 to anyone who gave information leading to an arrest, but it’s not unclear if that amount was paid out or whether Colon was arrested because of an anonymous tip.

Colon is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.