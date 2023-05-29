LINDENWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Sunday for their alleged connection to a double shooting in Brooklyn that left a man dead, according to authorities.

Police said Gioliver Tineo, 23, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Sunday around 1 p.m. Tineo was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, which police said was loaded.

Around 9:30 p.m., police got a call of a person shot on Drew Street. Police said when they arrived. They found Delvin Diaz, 33, with several gunshot wounds to the body and a female, 31, shot in the shoulder. Both Diaz and the woman were taken to the hospital. Diaz was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman is in stable condition, according to police.