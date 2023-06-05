BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to drag a young girl away from her mother at a food truck in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Felipe Rodriguez, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl at 8 Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick around 8:30 p.m. on May 26, according to the NYPD.

A 36-year-old woman and her daughter were waiting at a food truck when Rodriguez allegedly ran up and attempted to grab the girl, police said. The mother struggled with the suspect and was able to break the man’s grip on her daughter, according to police.

The 7-year-old girl was not hurt, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene after the failed kidnapping.

Rodriguez was arrested a week later and charged with attempted kidnapping.