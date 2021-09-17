Arrest made after man kicks woman down BK subway station escalator

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Brooklyn subway station assault. (NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police have arrested the suspect accused of kicking a woman inside a Brooklyn subway station, sending her falling down an escalator, police said Friday.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Twitter the suspect was taken into custody and thanked detectives for apprehending the man.

Video from the Thursday evening attack shows the man passing the woman on the escalator. After a brief verbal exchange, he kicked the 32-year-old woman in the chest, then fled on foot from the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, but she refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released. Charges were not immediately disclosed.

