Khalid McClean, 30, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Quentin Stroman, police said on Aug. 1, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a man on Friday in connection with a shooting that was caught on video outside a Brooklyn hotel serving as a homeless shelter, according to the NYPD.

Khalid McClean, 30, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Quentin Stroman, police said Sunday.

The shooting took place on July 16 at around 8:24 p.m. on Osborn Street in Brownsville.

Arriving officers found Stroman, 25, with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Prior to the shooting, there was a dispute inside the hotel that spilled outside, police said.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in connection with shooting outside Brooklyn hotel: NYPD



Photos of the suspects on our website: https://t.co/Yh8Z3Ga8m3 pic.twitter.com/krKtJQQbIu — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 24, 2021

One of the suspects ran from Stroman before they fired several shots at him, according to police. Stroman then ran as far as Pitkin Avenue, where he collapsed.

The suspects ran back inside the shelter before fleeing the scene.

Police were searching for a second suspect — Alisia Arthur, 22 — in connection with the shooting. It was unclear on Sunday if investigators were still looking for Arthur.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).