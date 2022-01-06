Armed thief faces slew of charges after being shot by police at Canarsie Dollar Tree: NYPD

Police shot a suspect in the neck at a Brooklyn Dollar Tree on Jan. 4, 2022. (Left: NYPD | Right: Citizen App)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — An alleged armed thief who was shot by NYPD officers at a Brooklyn Dollar Tree store on Tuesday was officially arrested Wednesday afternoon after being hospitalized, authorities said.

Police said 45-year-old Clarence Little, of Brooklyn, is expected to face charges including two counts of attempted murder and attempted assault, robbery, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and more.

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a man wanted in connection with a Sunday robbery inside the store near East 96th Street and Schneck Street in the Canarsie neighborhood, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect was in the vestibule.

Little fought with the officers, then pulled out a gun and fired, police said. One of the officers, a 16-year veteran with the NYPD, returned fire, striking the suspect in the neck.

They called for an ambulance and rendered first aid to the 45-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not provided, as of Thursday morning.

Both officers were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Their body cameras were activated and video was being reviewed on Tuesday night.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Before the officers arrived, the man allegedly went to the register at the store to buy something, police said. When the cashier opened the register, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and took cash.

In the Sunday incident, he allegedly took cash from the register without pulling out a gun.