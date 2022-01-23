Armed robber takes cash, lottery tickets from Midwood gas station

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) –– A man attacked and robbed a victim behind the counter at a gas station store in Brooklyn, police said.

The robbery happened at about 04:05 a.m. Saturday, at Bolla Market at 5025 Bay Parkway, in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The suspect went behind the counter and displayed a gun, a surveillance video showed. The man stole the 40-year-old victim’s cellphone, along with approximately $100 from the register and multiple lotto tickets before running away, officials said.

The victim was not hurt, according to police.

Police asked for help identifying the robber, who’s believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue hoodie sweater, blue jeans, blue winter hat, black boots, black eyeglasses and a black mask.

