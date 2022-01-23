Armed robber takes cash, lottery tickets from Midwood gas station

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in Midwood robbery

Suspect in Midwood robbery (NYPD)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) ––  A man attacked and robbed a victim behind the counter at a gas station store in Brooklyn, police said.  

The robbery happened at about 04:05 a.m. Saturday, at Bolla Market at 5025 Bay Parkway, in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The suspect went behind the counter and displayed a gun, a surveillance video showed. The man stole the 40-year-old victim’s cellphone, along with approximately $100 from the register and multiple lotto tickets before running away, officials said.  

The victim was not hurt, according to police. 

Police asked for help identifying the robber, who’s believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue hoodie sweater, blue jeans, blue winter hat, black boots, black eyeglasses and a black mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

New medical center provides access to quality care in Brooklyn

St. Francis College offers admission to students who turn in guns

Some call for more serious charges in case of 15-year-old run over by school bus in Brooklyn

Off-duty NYPD officer yelled ‘terrorist,’ repeatedly punched driver during road rage incident: Memo

15-year-old killed by hit-and-run school bus driver in Brooklyn, NYPD and witnesses say

More Brooklyn

Crime

One officer dead, another in critical condition after Harlem shooting

Vigil held of Asian hate crime victim; community calls for more support

New surveillance video shows suspect who shot baby in the Bronx

Community reacts to Bronx gun violence

Staten Island shootout: Officer shot when suspect opens fire on cops

NYPD officer, suspect wounded in Staten Island shootout

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter