BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A robber threatened a manager with a knife before stealing more than $100 worth of candy from a Brooklyn Dollar Store last month, police said Tuesday.

The suspect went into the Dollar Store at 1192 Myrtle Ave. and filled two bags with candy worth about $110 at around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 11, according to the NYPD. The thief then fought with the manager and threatened the worker with a knife before leaving the store with the stolen items, police said.

There were no injuries.

There have been no arrests.

