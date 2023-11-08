SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber pulled a knife on a worker and sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of a Brooklyn business on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, 28, was working at an establishment near 59th Street and Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park when the suspect pushed her into the restroom at around 3:30 a.m., according to NYPD. The man then threatened the worker with a knife before forcing her to do a sex act, police said.

The suspect stole money and property from the business before running off, police said.

Police did not report any injuries.

There have been no arrests.

