MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man robbed a Brooklyn grocery store Friday, making off with thousands in cash, authorities said.

The suspect pointed a gun at a 49-year-old female worker and demanded money from the register at the store at 1152 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood at around 1 p.m. police said. The woman gave the man $6,000 in cash, police said. The worker was not hurt.

The thief was spotted on surveillance video holding a gun and stuffing wads of cash in the pocket of his winter jacket before running off, according to the NYPD footage. The suspect fled northbound on Coney Island Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the suspect is about 25 years old, 6- feet tall, 200 pounds, with a medium build, black hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket with a hood, light-colored pants, and light-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).