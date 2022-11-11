CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities.

The deceased, whose identity had not been released as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Mermaid Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after first opening fire on officers responding to gunshots, police said. No NYPD members were injured in the incident.

The deadly run-in began when two NYPD members on patrol in the area heard gunfire and were approached by two women yelling that someone was firing shots, officials said in a press briefing. Investigators would later come to believe that the women were victims of a domestic incident involving the initial gunshots. Around the same time, police received at least two 911 calls reporting the shots, as well as an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

When additional police arrived at the scene, they were immediately fired upon by the armed man, officials said. Cops returned fire, downing the assailant, who continued to shoot from the ground, authorities said.

When the man finally stopped firing, cops moved in, handcuffed him, and began administering first aid, officials said. However, the man’s injuries proved too severe and he died at the scene.

No cops were struck in the exchange, though they were taken to an area hospital for treatment of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.

Investigators believe that the man initially fired the handgun, which was recovered at the scene, in connection to a domestic incident. It’s believed that the two women who ran yelling to police were victims of that case, authorities said. They were being interviewed by police early Friday.

It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired in the exchange, though as many as 20 police evidence markers were visible at the scene early Friday.