Armed man killed by police called 911 on himself: NYPD

A knife (inset) was recovered during a police-involved shooting that left the suspect dead on Dec. 20, 2021 (AIR11/NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police said a man shot and killed by officers Monday made a 911 call reporting himself as a threat.

“The investigation has established that the 911 call reporting a man with ‘a gun and a knife’ was made by the deceased,” police said Tuesday. “The cell phone from which the 911 call came, reporting a man with ‘a gun and a knife’ was found to be in the possession of the deceased at the scene.”

Authorities in Brooklyn opened fire and fatally shot the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, early Monday morning.

The man’s mother, Marguerite Jolivert, announced she would be holding a press conference about the incident Wednesday. The family’s attorney said the man was mentally ill, and challenged the NYPD’s response to the incident.

“The death of [the man] is not the first time in this city a mentally ill person has been killed by a member of the NYPD,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. “The question that needs to be answered is, was [he] an imminent threat to the lives of the police officers who shot and killed him?”

Police believe the man intended for officers to kill him, and said NYPD records indicated they previously responded to two suicide attempts.

The investigation into the incident is continuing under the Force Investigation Division of the NYPD, police said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.