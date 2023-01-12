SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed men and their accomplices brazenly robbed several customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to police and surveillance video.

The four thieves took $200 from the register and stole five customers’ cellphones at the cafe on 59th Street in Sunset Park at around 2 a.m., police said. One of the suspects had a gun and the other had a knife when they threatened an employee and about a half dozen patrons, police said.

A video released by the NYPD showed a gunman in a hoodie and sunglasses pointing the weapon at the register and one of his accomplices taking the cash. Another robber was seen taking the phones from customers seated in the cafe and putting them in his pockets before the crew leaves the scene, the video showed.

The suspects then ran toward Ninth Avenue before hopping into a car and taking off in an unknown direction, police said. They remained at large, as of Thursday morning.

Police said the robbers have slim builds and were last seen wearing hooded jackets.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.