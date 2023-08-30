CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A carjacker threatened a man with a gun inside a Brooklyn store before taking his keys and driving off in his Mercedes, police said.

The 30-year-old man was in a coffee shop at 1102 Saint Johns Pl. in Crown Heights on Monday at around 8:15 a.m.. when the suspect pulled a gun on him, according to the NYPD. The thief stole the victim’s keys and fled in the black Mercedes, The victim was not injured.

The car was later recovered but the suspect has not been apprehended, as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).