BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was walking in Brooklyn when an unknown man approached his threatening him while making derogatory anti-Asian remarks and tacking him on Dec. 3, according to police.

The man, 35, was walking around Fleet Place and Willoughby Street. Police said the man followed and hit the victim in the head with an umbrella. The man then ran away.

The man is described by police as a man that’s 5’9″ with a slim build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/