BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A rally was held on Wednesday night demanding a traffic light be installed at an East New York intersection following a chain reaction crash involving several cars and an MTA Bus on Sunday.

City Councilman Charles Barron and members of Community Board 5 organized it.

“This did not have to happen if we simply had, what needs to be had at this site, and that’s a traffic light,” said Barron.

“I’m speaking for 180-thousand people in community board five, we need a traffic light, and we need it now,” said the Chairperson of Community Board 5, Alice Lowman.

The intersection currently has a four-way stop sign.

Police say an unlicensed driver, 23-year-old Chandiana Jean of Brooklyn, caused Sunday’s crash. She was arrested and, according to court documents, was released without having to post bail.

Fourteen people were injured in the crash, including a passenger in Jean’s car who was critically injured.

On Monday, Barron said he believed the Department of Transportation had approved a traffic light at the intersection but failed to install it, according to one website. However, the DOT told PIX 11 News a traffic signal was never approved.

A spokesman clarified the city website states a “signal request study” was approved. That study resulted in the four-way stop sign being installed in October 2021.

Barron tells PIX 11 News regardless of the confusion over the website. He wants the traffic light installed now before another accident occurs.

Publicly available data shows that from May 2020 to May 2023, at least 14 intersection crashes resulted in 22 injuries.