SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An on-duty Amazon worker was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday in Sheepshead Bay, with the assailant making off with packages from the victim’s delivery van, according to authorities.

The victim, 34, was making deliveries near Avenue W and Bragg Street around 3:30 p.m. when the assailant rode up on a Citi Bike, pulled out a knife, and demanded property, police said.

The crook then grabbed an unknown number of parcels from the driver’s marked Amazon delivery van and fled, officials said. The victim was not harmed in the hold-up.

Investigators released surveillance video of the alleged robber, who wore a hooded, short-sleeve shirt with the acronym “G.O.A.T.” on the front in dark lettering, underlined by a horizontal yellow line. The suspect also wore light-colored pants with dark, vertical stripes running down the outside of the legs.

