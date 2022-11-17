BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An Amazon driver was caught on video stealing packages from a Brooklyn home last month, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was delivering boxes to a house near 58th Street and Thirteenth Avenue in Borough Park on Oct. 29 at around 3 p.m. when he helped himself to packages that had already been delivered to the location, police said. The driver took the stolen boxes back to his truck and opened them before fleeing the scene, police said.

The NYPD video shows the thief, garbed in an orange hoodie and Amazon vest, dropping off packages and rifling through the existing boxes by the front of the door. The suspect then gathers several packages and heads back to the truck, the video shows.

It was unclear what was in the packages and how much the items were worth.

Police said the suspect is about 30 years old, 5-foot-7,155 pounds, and was last seen wearing an Amazon vest, an orange hooded sweatshirt, and orange sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).