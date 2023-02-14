Left: Weng Sor, Right: U-Haul in Brooklyn (Left: Nevada Department of Corrections via AP | Right: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police charged a man with murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder on Tuesday after he allegedly sped through Brooklyn in a U-Haul on Monday, fatally striking one person and injuring several others.

Weng Sor, 62, has several prior arrests dating back to 2002, officials said.

Sor, who lives in Las Vegas, rented the U-Haul in Florida on Feb. 1 and drove to New York City, police officials said. His ex-wife and estranged son live in New York City.

On Feb. 6, he showed up at his ex-wife’s and son’s place to shower, police said. He returned there on Feb. 8 to shower again. Sor was also stopped by highway patrol in New York City on Feb. 8. He was issued a summons for speeding and driving a commercial vehicle on the Belt Parkway.

Sor was in New Jersey on Sunday, but then went back to Brooklyn where he allegedly drove through city streets, hitting people.

It’s believed he was suffering from a mental health crisis, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. Family members indicated to police that Sor was off of his medication. There’s no nexus to terrorism.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.