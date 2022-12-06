CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An alleged serial shooter already wanted in connection to two attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — one of them deadly — is now suspected of killing a teen girl late Monday in Crown Heights, police said, intensifying a manhunt to find the “armed and extremely dangerous” man before he strikes again.

Sundance Oliver, 28, allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl in the chest inside NYCHA’s Kingsborough Houses shortly before midnight, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a press briefing on the “dynamic and active investigation” early Tuesday. That girl, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

That slaying marked the third shooting attributed by police to Oliver in the span of approximately 14 hours, sending investigators into an exhaustive search.

“The NYPD is on high alert,” said Sewell. “We have blanketed the city with our Special Operations, Detective, Patrol, Transit and Housing bureaus.”

The spate of incidents began around 9:30 a.m. Monday when Oliver allegedly tried to rob a 39-year-old woman at gunpoint in a courtyard of the Kingsborough Houses, according to authorities. During the stick-up, Oliver allegedly fired off a round, police said. That shot missed the woman, but struck a 96-year-old man waiting at a bus stop near Rochester Avenue in the right ankle, officials said.

First responders brought that man, who uses a wheelchair, to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition. The attempted robbery victim, who knew Oliver, was not harmed and did not ultimately lose any of her possessions, officials said. Oliver allegedly fled on foot.

A little over five hours after the first incident, Oliver allegedly shot a 21-year-old man in the chest on the sixth floor of building in the Alfred E. Smith Houses on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police said. First responders brought that man to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. His identity had not been released as of early Tuesday.

“Based on evidence collected at all three crime scenes and a number of investigative steps, it has been determined that the shooter is the same in all three of these incidents,” said Sewell in the Tuesday briefing.

Speaking in the same briefing, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that police believe the two homicide victims to be “associates” of Oliver. Essig added that Oliver is “very well-known” to the department, with 12 prior arrests, including for robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. The court disposition of those cases was not immediately disclosed, but Essig said that Oliver is currently on parole in one of the robbery incidents.

Oliver, who is described by Sewell as “armed and extremely dangerous,” remained at large Tuesday morning. He’s described as about 6-foot-2 with a slim build. He has a number of tattoos, including the letters “M” and “G” below his right eye, and a green rose on the right side of his neck with the words “Rich Forever” above it, Sewell said.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).