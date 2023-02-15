SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman is accused of wildly spraying bullets inside a Brooklyn jewelry store earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Josephy Gonzalez, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, robbery, burglary, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Feb. 5 incident, according to the NYPD.

Gonzalez was allegedly seen on surveillance video firing several shots inside the A&M Jewelry store at 4814 Fifth Ave. in Sunset Park at around 2 p.m., according to video footage released by the NYPD. A worker, 24, suffered a graze wound to the body and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

It remained unclear if anything was stolen from the store during the incident.

Gonzalez, a Brooklyn resident, has not been arraigned, as of Wednesday morning, according to public court records.