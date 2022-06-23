BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly went on a drunken joy ride in a stolen dump truck in Brooklyn, hitting at least 20 cars, police said Thursday.

Around 4:30 a.m., a truck driver left his door open when he was trying to attach a dumpster to the back of his vehicle near 21st Avenue, police said. Mario Casanova allegedly jumped in and started his joy ride.

Skid marks were left on the ground as the dumpster was dragged. Once Casanova turned onto 21st Avenue in Bensonhurst, he allegedly hit parked cars on both sides of the street. Tire marks show he jumped the carb into Bensonhurst Park, where he allegedly took out a tree and light post before continuing onto Shore Parkway.

When police caught up to Casanova, they had to use pepper spray to get him into custody, sources said. Casonova was also accused of stealing an MTA bus back in 2016.

He’s been arrested more than a dozen times before, officials said. Casonova was out on parole during Thursday’s incident. Police arrested him on a slew of charges, including robbery, grand larceny and reckless endangerment.

Michael Marino said his Cadillac was hit so hard it spun around. The passenger side was demolished.

One victim’s livelihood was directly impacted. He works as an Uber driver, the victim’s brother-in-law told PIX11.