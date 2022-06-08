NEW YORK (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested nearly two years after a crash that killed two teens and an 11-year-old boy during what prosecutors described as drag racing at a decommissioned airfield in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors say Tamirlan Abylknov has been released without bail after pleading not guilty on Wednesday to criminally negligent homicide and other charges. His lawyer’s name isn’t immediately available.

The collision happened on a former runway at Floyd Bennett Field on July 11, 2020. The impact killed the 16-year-old driver of another car, Emil Badlov, as well as his 18-year-old girlfriend, Margarita Sigdiyayeva, and her 11-year-old brother, Daniel Sigdiyayeva.

Abylknov was charged with criminally negligent homicide, assault and reckless endangerment.

“Three young lives were tragically cut short when this defendant allegedly t-boned the victims’ car as he attempted to do stunts at a high speed,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “This case highlights the incredible dangers of drag racing, and this kind of recklessness cannot be tolerated in Brooklyn. Our prosecutors will seek to hold them accountable, and my heart continues to be with the families of the victims as they grieve.”