BROOKLYN (PIX11) — From being born into poverty in Philadelphia to thriving in New York City at age 28, O’Shae Sibley embodied fearlessness, according to his professional dance family.

It was that fearlessness of being himself, an openly gay black man, that he died protecting.

“Our representations are golden and can bring us opportunity. Not violence, not oppression and not death,” said Jacolby Satterwhite, a visual artist who worked closely with Sibley.

Sibley was stabbed to death Saturday night in Midwood, Brooklyn. No arrests have been made. However, police have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male.

Fresh off a beach trip, he and his friends could be seen in a surveillance video getting gas.

But then he was confronted for voguing and dancing, which police said the suspect may have taken exception to, using gay slurs.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Monday, called the attack a hate crime.

‘This young man was experiencing that hate crime, and we will find the person responsible. It shakes our confidence,” said Adams.

So far this year, the NYPD has logged about a quarter fewer LGBTQ hate crimes compared to last year.

But advocates said the work to bring universal acceptance continues.

“I definitely think there is work to be done and people we can reach who are allied in that community,” said David Clarke of NYC Pride.

GLAAD told PIX11 that it grieves with Sibley’s family and dance community. Over the last few weeks, deadly violence against the LGBTQ community has been increasing nationwide, according to a GLAAD spokesperson. The nonprofit said its ADL partnership data for Pride 2023 identified at least 145 incidents of anti-LGBTQ hate and extremism nationwide during Pride 2023 alone.

While participating in programs at the Alvin Ailey Extension program, he was universally praised.

“O’Shae had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow students,” Lisa Johnson-Willingham, Director of Ailey Extension, said.

Sibley’s work is currently featured in a dance installation video shown at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.

Jacolby Satterwhite is the creator and director of the exhibit.

“His movement is going to make him a star on a world tour at MSG, not get him something marginal. And all that hope gets taken,” Satterwhite said.

Lincoln Center’s Chief Artistic Officer Shanta Thake said in a statement:

“We send our condolences to his family and friends and will continue to support artists who have historically faced discrimination and hatred because of their identity.” Shanta Thake