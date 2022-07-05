BROOKLYN (PIX11)- One of Mayor Eric Adams’ aides was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man was walking near Sands and Navy streets at around 10:30 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects demanding his belongings, police said. When the city employee refused, he was pushed to the ground before the perpetrators took out a gun, officials said.

The suspects stole the victim’s city-owned cellphone and a wallet with five credit cards, police said. One of the perpetrators then allegedly fled on a CitiBike.

The mayor’s aide, who is believed to be a member of Adams’ press team, was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene, officials said.

There have been no arrests.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a PIX11 inquiry.