CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — State and city officials celebrated the ribbon-cutting for a housing development with affordable apartments in Coney Island Wednesday.

According to city officials, Raven Hall, the $133 million development, has 216 affordable apartments, ground floor retail space and a public parking garage.

Credit: NYS Division of Housing and Community Renewal

Officials said there are 77 apartments reserved for families experiencing homelessness in the building.