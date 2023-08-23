SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An adult and two kids were stabbed with a blunt object on Wednesday in Brooklyn, according to officials.

Police said that around 1:50 p.m., a call came in of a cardiac arrest on 52nd Street in Sunset Park. According to officials, the adult and one of the kids were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second child was also taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to FDNY.

A person of interest is currently in custody, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

