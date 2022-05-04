BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Women of all ages gathered Wednesday to send a direct message to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“Chuck Schumer is a man of talking and not a man of fighting,” demonstrator Lisa Raymond-Tolan said. “Talking the talk is not enough. What we want him to do is fight the fight.”

Raymond-Tolan is part of the group Indivisible Nation BK, which staged the rally outside of the senator’s Brooklyn home.

Brittany Ramos Debarros, who is running for Congress, was also in attendance. She said Schumer “made a commitment” to making sure there was a vote to codify Roe v. Wade. So far, that hasn’t happened.

Schumer is one of the most powerful Democrats in the nation, and abortion-rights activists said he needs to do more to protect women’s reproductive freedom. However, passing a federal law to protect abortion rights may not be simple.

The democrats have a slim margin in Congress. Codifying Roe v. Wade would take 60 votes in the senate, which Democrats currently don’t have. To get around that vote, they would need to overturn the filibuster, but there likely aren’t enough votes to accomplish that, either.